EQT Investment in Acronis Reflects Growing Managed Service Competition

By Larry Walsh

Switzerland-based private equity firm EQT is buying a substantial stake in Acronis, a provider of security and data services offered through managed service providers (MSPs). This strategic move aims to bolster the Acronis growth trajectory and further cement its position as a leading contender in cybersecurity and data protection solutions delivered by MSPs.

The deal, valued above the security vendor's last funding round in 2022, underscores the growing importance of managed services in the IT sector and the increasing demand for robust data protection and security services.

Founded in 2003, Acronis has established itself as a substantial player in the IT service segment. The company offers an integrated platform t...