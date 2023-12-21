Exclusive Networks Expands Capabilities With Training Acquisition

Consigas acquisition poses example of how distributors continue to invest in capabilities and capacities to meet evolving market needs.

By Larry Walsh

At Channelnomics, we often encounter a misconception among vendors regarding the perceived limited capabilities of global distributors. Vendors acknowledge the traditional roles of their distributors but frequently fail to recognize the cutting-edge capabilities these distributors are developing to adapt to evolving market demands and expectations.

A prime example of this evolution is a strategic move by Exclusive Networks, a European distributor with a focus on security technologies and services, which recently acquired Consigas, an Ireland-based firm known for its proficiency in Palo Alto Networks technologies. This acquisition empowers Exclusive with enhanced training and enablement capabilities, significantly improving its abili...