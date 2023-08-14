Eye on Partnership: How Solution Providers Choose Tech Vendors

- August 14, 2023
Technology innovation, fiscal stability, and commitment to partners are some of the criteria.
By T.C. Doyle
“Build a better mousetrap and the world will beat a path to your door” is a phrase often attributed to American intellectual Ralph Waldo Emerson. There’s scant proof he ever wrote those exact words, but they sure do pervade conventional wisdom.
In the technology industry, though, it takes more than a “better mousetrap” to get partners to beat that path.