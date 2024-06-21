Feds Ban Kaspersky Software From U.S. Market

After years of scrutiny, Russia-based Kaspersky will be unable to sell its security software to American companies and consumers.

By Larry Walsh

Once upon a time, Kaspersky — formerly known as Kaspersky Lab — was a disruptive force in security circles. Its effective and affordable endpoint security software, coupled with a simple and lucrative channel program, propelled its growth in the North American market. Kaspersky's upstart momentum was so great that incumbent American companies such as Symantec and McAfee were looking over their shoulders.

But that was more than a decade ago. Since then, Kaspersky’s profile has declined precipitously under the scrutiny of U.S. regulators and public perceptions of its association with the Russian government. The Department of Commerce has announced that it's banning the sale and updating of Kaspersky software in the U.S. market. The ban goes...