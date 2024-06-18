Feds Sue Adobe Over Subscription Cancellation Policies

The Department of Justice is suing Adobe, accusing the Software-as-a-Service vendor of making subscription cancellation a difficult process; the lawsuit is a warning to other vendors selling through the recurring-revenue model.

By Larry Walsh

The federal government is taking legal action against Adobe over what it deems as deceptive and difficult subscription cancellation policies and mechanisms. While the lawsuit appears to be a consumer-based issue, it's not. Even if Adobe comes out on top, the lawsuit serves as a cautionary warning to all vendors looking to get into the subscription model.

Here's the story: The U.S. Department of Justice filed suit against Adobe, the purveyor of market-leading creative content software such as Photoshop and Illustrator. The government is accusing Adobe of purposely obscuring cancellation policies, hiding fees, and making the cancellation proces...