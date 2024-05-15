Genesys Infuses Innovations Into its Customer Experience Ecosystem

At its Xperience24 conference, Genesys emphasized to customers that its partners are the source of true value in the adoption of its customer experience platform.

By Larry Walsh

At its annual customer event, Xperience 2024, Genesys unveiled a series of artificial intelligence-driven enhancements to its call center and customer experience (CX) platform, along with strategic alliances and integrations that aim to open up new opportunities for its expansive ecosystem.

Over the past few years, Genesys made significant strides in its transition from on-premises products to cloud-based and AI-enabled systems, focusing on improving call center operations, customer support, and workflow management. The vendor is steadily expanding its capabilities and workflow automation in call center and customer experience management with AI-based capabilities.

New features and capabilities unveiled...