Getting ‘Just Right’ in the Channel ‘Goldilocks Zone’

Concept describes how product maturation and value align with different partner types in the go-to-market equation.

Products invariably undergo a commoditization cycle, evolving from complex, high-value propositions to simpler, ubiquitous commodities, generally resulting in a decline in value. The allure for channel partners is to find products that are easy enough for them to deploy yet complex enough to preclude direct customer installation — hence the industry adage “where there’s mystery, there’s margin.”

The channel “Goldilocks Zone,” a concept introduced by Channelnomics, describes the strategic sweet spot where this complexity remains, providing a profitable niche for vendors and partners through the sale and support of products. Referencing the fairy tale of the three bears, the Goldilocks Zone is where products are in just the right value position for vendo...