Channel Implications of Antitrust Ruling Against Google

A federal court’s ruling that Google is a monopoly could lead to regulators scrutinizing whether technology portfolios, platforms, and ecosystems also violate antitrust laws.

By Larry Walsh

A federal court has ruled that Google maintains its dominance in the search engine market through monopolistic practices. The decision, one of five Big Tech antitrust cases, could have widespread ramifications for the technology industry and the channel, which is increasingly pivoting toward platforms and ecosystems to capture and retain market share.

The federal court in the District of Columbia determined that Google used its market power and restrictive agreements with technology partners to block rival search providers from entering the market and competing fairly. Practices such as exclusive agreements to make its search engine the default option on mobile operating systems marketed by App...