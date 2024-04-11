Google Cloud Next: Partners Level Up With AI

Las Vegas became the epicenter of artificial intelligence (AI) as Google Cloud Next unfolded. The conference showcased a deluge of new offerings, from groundbreaking generative AI tools to solutions that leverage machine learning and predictive analytics to tackle customer optimization hurdles.

On display were numerous examples of how partners and end customers — including Mercedes Benz, Bayer, and International Hotel Group (IHG) are using artificial intelligence to optimize their processes, gain insights into product development, cut costs, and improve customer experience.

The resounding message? The AI era is here, and channel partners must seize the opportunity. Google Cloud wasn’t alone. A powerful army of independent software vendors, integrators, and resellers bolstered the event, showcasing how they’re strengthening their value propositions with cutting-edge AI applications, expertise, and implementation capabilities.

In this special edition of Channelnomics In the Margins, Larry Walsh and Maddie Frank delve into the highlights of Google Cloud Next and explore the implications for channel partners.