Sustainability Comes Into Focus at GTDC EMEA Summit

The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) and its members continue developing insights and resources to help vendors and partners select environmentally friendly products and promote sustainability initiatives.

The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), the premier organization dedicated to advancing the interests of technology distributors worldwide, recently showcased its commitment to sustainability during its annual EMEA Summit held in Noordwijk, Netherlands. This special edition of In the Margins, hosted by Channelnomics’s Larry Walsh and Maddie Frank, offers an in-depth look at the initiatives that GTDC and its European distribution members unveiled to bolster sustainability across the technology distribution channel.

GTDC emphasized its proactive development of new resources and advocacy strategies designed to support and amplify sustainability efforts in distribution networks. The summit served as a platform for revealing ambitious plans to enhance the visibility of environmentally friendly practices among vendors and partners. Additionally, it’s focused on creating innovative resources to make the impact of these sustainability efforts more quantifiable and actionable for all stakeholders involved.

Larry Walsh and Maddie Frank provide comprehensive coverage of the discussions held at the summit, bringing to light the latest strategies and commitments made by leading distributors to integrate sustainable practices into their operations. This episode of In the Margins goes beyond mere reporting, offering insights and analyses on how these new initiatives could reshape the landscape of global technology distribution in favor of a more sustainable and responsible business approach.