Highlights From Women of the Channel 2024

The annual Women of the Channel conference brought together hundreds of women channel leaders and practitioners from around the world. Amy Henderson and Bryn Nettesheim of Channelnomics talked with scores of attendees about the opportunities, challenges, and trends impacting the channel and their respective careers. In this episode of “In the Margins,” recorded in world-famous Central Park, they recount some of the top issues.