Hitachi Vantara-Microsoft Partnership Gives Enterprises Cloud Flexibility

  • August 3, 2023
UCP for Azure Stack HCI combines Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform capabilities with Hitachi Vantara’s expertise in scalable on-premises infrastructure.

By Larry Walsh
The latest collaboration between Hitachi Vantara and Microsoft represents an important evolution in Hitachi’s strategy to become a more comprehensive hybrid cloud provider.

This new offering, Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP) for Azure Stack HCI, allows enterprises to run workloads seamlessly across on-premises data centers, public clouds, and edge locations while providing unified visibility and management….

