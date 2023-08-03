Hitachi Vantara-Microsoft Partnership Gives Enterprises Cloud Flexibility

UCP for Azure Stack HCI combines Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform capabilities with Hitachi Vantara’s expertise in scalable on-premises infrastructure.

The latest collaboration between Hitachi Vantara and Microsoft represents an important evolution in Hitachi’s strategy to become a more comprehensive hybrid cloud provider.



This new offering, Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP) for Azure Stack HCI, allows enterprises to run workloads seamlessly across on-premises data centers, public clouds, and edge locations while providing unified visibility and management….

