How to Win Your First Six Months in the Channel — and Beyond

Download PDF

Advice for Channel Chiefs, Channel Account Managers, Channel Marketing Professionals

Like all good professionals, channel leaders inside vendor organizations often start new jobs with two primary objectives: They want to make a significant contribution to their company’s business objectives and meaningfully advance their careers. But many struggle to understand the nuances of the IT channel, including its business models, competitive landscape, and even taxonomy. This is especially true of newcomers to this part of the technology industry.

To get you started, Channelnomics has created this guide, a blueprint that breaks down the important tasks and milestones of your first six months on the job, whether you’re a channel newbie or a seasoned veteran. ...