How Zebra Is Tackling the Gray Market Challenge

Zebra Technologies’ Channel Integrity Team is policing the market to clamp down on unauthorized sales.

The gray market — unauthorized sale of goods by partners — is a persistent problem that undermines authorized channels and strains vendor-partner relationships.

In this episode of In the Margins, recorded at Zebra’s EMEA Channel Partner Summit in Vilamoura, Portugal, Lars Schmerbeck joins Channelnomics chief analyst Larry Walsh to explain how Zebra’s Channel Integrity Team is tackling the gray-market problem. As Zebra’s senior director of EMEA channel sales, Schmerbeck oversees strategic initiatives to strengthen channel integrity and protect authorized partners’ interests.

In this episode, you’ll learn how Zebra combats unauthorized resellers with creative techniques like screen scraping to monitor illicit sales platforms and mystery shoppers to audit questionable outlets. We explore the significant impacts of gray-market issues on digital and in-person sales; Zebra’s formation of a dedicated Channel Integrity team; and the importance of clear rules of engagement with partners to build a healthy, profitable business environment.

Delving into challenging scenarios, Schmerbeck shares invaluable expertise on properly managing pricing discrepancies across regions, handling special pricing situations, and ensuring win-win outcomes for vendors and partners. With open and honest discussion, he reveals best practices for nurturing collaborative relationships despite gray-market pressures.

Whether you’re a business leader, channel sales professional, or someone interested in technology sales dynamics, don’t miss this information-packed conversation. Learn insider strategies for protecting sales channels, margins, and partnerships from disruptive gray-market threats.