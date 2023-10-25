HP Launches ‘Amplify for All,’ Unifying Global Programs

The expanded program now encompasses Poly, services, and distribution, streamlining partner engagement and enhancing performance.

By Larry Walsh

HP announced a major expansion of its groundbreaking Amplify partner program, consolidating its entire portfolio of solutions and services into one unified global platform. The launch of “Amplify for All” marks a milestone for HP’s channel strategy, bringing together key acquisitions like Poly, HyperX, and Teradici under the Amplify partnering umbrella. The changes go into effect on Nov. 1, the beginning of HP’s fiscal year.

Amplify, launched in 2021, was the first major overhaul of the HP channel program since the vendor’s separation from HPE in 2015. The program aimed to do away with traditional tiers, instead aligning partners on simplified tracks they could choose to participate in through a series of performance (revenue generation)...