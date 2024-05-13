HP Introduces Role-Based AI Training for Partners

The HP Future Ready AI MasterClass will provide resellers and integrators in the Amplify partner program with the fundamental training for selling and supporting artificial intelligence products.

By Larry Walsh

Artificial intelligence is an inescapable topic in the tech industry. Every customer is looking to AI to optimize and transform its businesses. Vendors are infusing AI into their products and services. And partners are leveraging AI as a means of improving service delivery.

Regarding products, though, the inclusion of AI isn't always apparent, and the use cases can be difficult to articulate. HP, planning to introduce new endpoint products that include AI later this year, aims to equip partners in its Amplify program with the knowledge and skills they need to complete what it calls "the industry's first role-based AI training and certification" initiative.

The HP Future ...