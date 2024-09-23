New HPE Initiative Powers On-Prem GenAI Development

HPE, in partnership with NVIDIA, has launched its HPE Private Cloud AI initiative, providing partners and customers with new infrastructure, use cases, and support for GenAI systems based in private clouds.

By Larry Walsh

Hardware infrastructure vendors are betting that the future of artificial intelligence lies in private, on-premises clouds. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is the latest to fully embrace this strategy with the launch of its HPE Private Cloud AI, a turnkey on-premises cloud solution co-developed with NVIDIA to help businesses build and deploy generative AI (GenAI) applications.

Complementing this new AI initiative is "Unleash AI," a new branch of the HPE Partner Ready channel program. It consists of a growing network of resellers, integrators, and developers that gain access to resources and support for delivering AI systems built on the HPE and NVIDIA architecture.

The...