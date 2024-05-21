Hyperscaler Sales Without Hosting Commitment

Download the PDF

As a vendor or ISV, you may consider selling your products or services through hyperscaler marketplaces to reach a wider audience and tap into their vast customer base. While listing your offerings on these marketplaces is possible, it’s essential to understand that each hyperscaler has specific requirements, especially when your applications aren’t hosted on their cloud infrastructure.

In this comprehensive guide, we explore the policies and procedures for selling software and SaaS through the marketplaces of major hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and GCP. We delve into the unique considerations for vendors whose products are hosted on different cloud platforms or on-premises, and provide insights to help you navigate the process of listing and selling your software on these marketplaces....