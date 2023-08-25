Iceland: Where Global and Local Channels Diverge

The channel is global, enabling vendors to sell their products and services anywhere and everywhere. However, while the channel itself may be globalized, successfully entering new markets still requires local customization and strategy. The key is finding the right balance between leveraging global assets and customizing for local relevance. Companies that analyze each market and craft tailored channel initiatives aligned to local needs will gain more traction. While the IT channel is now global, channel success is still driven by local strategies. Larry Walsh gives a few thoughts about the difference between global and local channels on location from Iceland.