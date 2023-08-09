Channelnomics

Impartner Reimagines Referral Program Management

  • August 9, 2023
  • Posted by: lmwalsh
  • Categories: Current Trends, Featured, Industry Trends
No Comments

Aims to improve transparency and attribution with new module

By Larry Walsh & Bryn Nettesheim

Impartner recently announced a new referral management module for its PRM platform. With this development, Impartner aims to formalize referral and influencer programs within a vendor’s partner ecosystem and acknowledges the importance of referral relationships alongside those of traditional channel partners.

Want to hear more on this topic? Click here to visit our CiQ page. 

Not a CiQ member yet? click here.


This website uses cookies and asks your personal data to enhance your browsing experience.
Ok, I agree Privacy Policy