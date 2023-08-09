Impartner Reimagines Referral Program Management

- August 9, 2023
- Posted by: lmwalsh
- Categories: Current Trends, Featured, Industry Trends
No Comments
Aims to improve transparency and attribution with new module
By Larry Walsh & Bryn Nettesheim
Impartner recently announced a new referral management module for its PRM platform. With this development, Impartner aims to formalize referral and influencer programs within a vendor’s partner ecosystem and acknowledges the importance of referral relationships alongside those of traditional channel partners.
