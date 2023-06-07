Ingram Micro’s Eric Hembree on Extended Reality & IoT in the Channel

Eric Hembree, director of Internet of Things at Ingram Micro, joins Changing Channel’s Larry Walsh to discuss the state of Extended Reality and IoT in the channel.

The reputation of Extended Reality (XR) technology is taking a hit as some consumer vendors are pulling back on their market development ambitions. But in the commercial segment, XR is just getting warmed up.

Ingram Micro, one of the world’s largest technology distributors, partnered with Channelnomics to study the state of XR — an umbrella term that includes augmented and virtual reality — in the channel. The research found that, while only a minority of partners are selling and supporting these products, their business is robust and growing.

The same is true of IoT, which represents a $2 trillion opportunity and has been promised as the next wave of technology innovation and growth for the past decade. Despite all of its promises, IoT remains a relatively small presence in the channel compared to more conventional technologies. Yet research developed by Channelnomics and Ingram Micro found that resellers and integrators focusing on IoT are doing well and growing rapidly.

In this special podcast, Eric Hembree, director of IoT at Ingram Micro, joins Changing Channel’s Larry Walsh to review the research conducted by Ingram Micro and Channelnomics, identify the current and emerging opportunities in XR and IoT, and discuss what it takes for vendors and resellers to leverage the channel to get these technologies to market.

