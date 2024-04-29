Inside Intel’s Artificial Intelligence Innovations, Enablement Strategy

Chipmaker's strategic partnerships, advanced hardware, and open-platform approach drive the future of enterprise artificial intelligence.

By Larry Walsh

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving the need for stronger and more collaborative relationships among key industry players, particularly between chipmakers and systems integrators.

Chipmakers are responding by creating more resources and support to foster closer ties with systems integrators and independent software vendors (ISVs) at the forefront of designing and building high-value AI systems.

Intel, one of the world's leading chipmakers, exemplifies how these strengthened relationships manifest in the channel.

At the recent Intel Vision conference, the company unveiled a comprehensive AI strategy for enterprises, introducing the Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerator and announcing a suite of new open, s...