Insights Into the Distribution-Partner Sourcing Relationship

The average partner sources most of its products and services through distribution and works with several distributors regularly, but most have a preferred primary distributor.

Vendors frequently question the value of distribution and its impact on partners' selling activities. However, research by Channelnomics and the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) reveals that the relationship between typical distributors and partners is enduring and robust.

A survey of over 400 North American and European resellers and solution providers found that more than one-half source up to 50% of their products and services through distribution. The average partner collaborates with two to three distributors, and one-quarter of surveyed partners work with as many as five distributors.

While partners' utilization of distribution is widespread, it's not indiscriminate. Most partners — 8...