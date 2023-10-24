Intel Aims to Bridge AI Gap With PC Acceleration Initiative

Launches strategic program as industry looks to capitalize on increasing AI spending and revitalize the PC segment

By Larry Walsh

With its AI PC Acceleration Program, Intel aims to catch up in the PC industry’s rapidly evolving AI computing landscape. This aligns with the significant increase in AI spending that’s projected over the next five years and coincides with a decline of up to 8% in spending on PCs and other endpoint devices in some regions.

While Intel has dominated chip manufacturing for decades, achieved through consistent delivery of high-performance central processing units (CPUs) powering various computing devices, it faces stiff competition from specialized chip designers like Nvidia, AMD, and ARM, which excel in chip design while leveraging third-party manufacturing. Renowned for its prowess in graphics processors, Nvidia, especially, has emerged as a leader in su...