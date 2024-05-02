Kaseya Introduces Single License for Managed Services

Kaseya calls its Kaseya 365 model a “game changer” that gives MSPs an economical one-stop shop. However, others say it won’t change the nature of managed services significantly.

By Larry Walsh

Kaseya, a managed services company, had been building up anticipation for a significant announcement for weeks, creating a buzz in the industry leading up to its Connect Global conference in Las Vegas this week.

There was widespread speculation about the nature of the announcement, with some believing that Kaseya was planning a major acquisition in the order of magnitude of its 2022 $6 billion purchase of Datto.

Others thought the Miami-based company might expand into a new product category, increasing options for its thousands of managed service providers (MSPs).

At the conference, Kaseya unveiled a plan it had been signaling for years: introducing a single license model called “Kasey...