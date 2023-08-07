KPMG and Microsoft Align to Infuse AI Into Professional Services

- August 7, 2023
Partnership underscores AI’s increasing ubiquity in IT infrastructure, services, and workflows for channel partners.
By Larry Walsh
KPMG and Microsoft have announced a major expansion of their strategic partnership, committing over $12 billion to adopt Microsoft’s cloud and AI capabilities across KPMG’s global business over the next five years. This deal significantly deepens a decade-long alliance between the professional services firm and tech giant.
