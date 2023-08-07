Channelnomics

KPMG and Microsoft Align to Infuse AI Into Professional Services

Partnership underscores AI’s increasing ubiquity in IT infrastructure, services, and workflows for channel partners.

By Larry Walsh
KPMG and Microsoft have announced a major expansion of their strategic partnership, committing over $12 billion to adopt Microsoft’s cloud and AI capabilities across KPMG’s global business over the next five years. This deal significantly deepens a decade-long alliance between the professional services firm and tech giant.

