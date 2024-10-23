Lenovo Introduce Partner Pathways to Enhance Focus, Market Coverage

The pathways incorporated into Lenovo 360 enable partners to access program resources more efficiently and more meaningfully align with their go-to-market models.

By Larry Walsh

Lenovo has expanded its Lenovo 360 Global Partner Framework with five new tailored journeys aimed at supporting partners in high-growth market segments. The introduction of these specific pathways—Lenovo 360 for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), AI, Data Management, and Education—demonstrates a focus on providing a customizable, efficient approach for partners to access its broad portfolio of devices, infrastructure, services, and solutions.

The Lenovo 360 framework’s update signals an intent to build on its existing success in creating an agile, partner-centric model. Lenovo’s commitment to streamlining partner engagement is critical as industries increasingly demand solutions ...