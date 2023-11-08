Lenovo Tech World 2023: Unveiling ‘AI for All’

Tech giant’s latest conference showcases how tech vendors are developing new capabilities and creating new opportunities for partners.

By Kevin Rhone

Channelnomics has its eye on how vendors are incorporating AI into their product portfolios, marketing campaigns, and channel partner programs.

One of those vendors is Lenovo, which recently wrapped up its Tech World 2023 conference in Austin, Texas.

Historically, Lenovo Tech World has served as an opportunity for Lenovo to present and share the transformation of the company’s and brand’s image around the world as a global innovator and technology powerhouse. This year, AI was front and center throughout the event. After first acknowledging that AI is at the absolute peak of what Gartner calls the “Hype Curve,” Lenovo stepped forth with some concrete programs, policies, and innovations. During each of its sessions, the vendor sha...