What Partners Look for in Marketplaces

When evaluating marketplaces, partners prefer providers with strong brand reputations, cost-effective operations, and technological compatibility.





Marketplaces and automated digital sales platforms are a rapidly growing part of the channel landscape. In 2024, the volume of partners transacting through these platforms increased more than 300%. According to Gartner, 82% of B2B buyers want to acquire products through marketplaces because of their ease of use and convenience.

For partners, though, choosing the right marketplace isn’t just about brand recognition and the products within. According to a recent global survey by Channelnomics, partners have several criteria for evaluating and selecting the marketplaces through which they do business.

Brand reputation is the primary factor for businesses selecting a marketplace or e-commerce platform, with 58% of partners citing it...