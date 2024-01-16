Microsoft Provides a Blueprint for AI Channel Development

The release of Copilot to all partners and customers comes with ample resources for skills and capabilities development, a roadmap for other vendors to follow.

By Larry Walsh

Microsoft is leading the way in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), making its Copilot AI generally available to all partners and customers. This marks a significant advancement in the AI market, setting Microsoft apart from other vendors still developing their AI offerings.

The availability of Copilot AI is a key step in Microsoft's strategy to integrate AI throughout its extensive product portfolio, empowering partners with the necessary resources and guidance to develop and implement AI solutions.

According to exclusive Channelnomics research, 82% of partners believe their experiences with AI applications are beneficial for their customers, demonstrating widespread agreement on the value of AI pr...