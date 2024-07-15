Microsoft Tweaks Partner Program for Its 2025 Fiscal Year

Microsoft has introduced changes to its partner program, including a realignment of events, more artificial intelligence purchasing options, and updates to technical specifications.

By Larry Walsh

Microsoft has entered its 2025 fiscal year with significant changes and updates to its partner program, including new purchasing options, updated certification requirements, and modifications to event formats, signaling a robust approach to maintaining and enhancing its ecosystem.

Microsoft often changes its program at the beginning of its fiscal year. The changes announced last week aren't overhauls of the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program but rather enhancements that open new opportunities and streamline processes for partners.

One of the most noteworthy changes is the introduction of Provisioned Throughput Units (PTU) as a purchasing option for Azure OpenAI services. Previously, rese...