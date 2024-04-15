Model N Acquired by Vista Equity, Going Private

The company’s management says being acquired by Vista will give it the latitude to make changes in a challenging market.

By Larry Walsh

Vista Equity Partners, one of the largest private equity firms, is acquiring Model N, a leading provider of revenue optimization and compliance software for pharmaceutical, medical tech (medtech), and high-tech vendors. The all-cash transaction, valued at approximately $1.25 billion, will see Vista acquire all outstanding Model N common stock shares for $30 per share, representing a premium of approximately 23% over Model N's 30-trading-day volume weighted average share price.

The acquisition of Model N by Vista Equity Partners is a significant development, underscoring the growing importance of revenue optimization and compliance solutions in the life science and advanced technology industries. As a private company, Model N is poised to leverage ...