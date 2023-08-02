NetApp Aligns Channel Program With Cloud, AI Priorities

- August 2, 2023
- Posted by: lmwalsh
- Categories: Current Trends, Featured, Industry Trends
Legacy vendor aims to modernize engagement model, launches Partner Sphere.
By Larry Walsh
NetApp, one of several legacy hardware vendors transitioning to next-generation service- and software-based market needs, is evolving its channel partner program with the launch of Partner Sphere to better align with its strategic priorities around hybrid cloud, AI, and cloud data services. This refresh aims to modernize NetApp’s engagement model to be more competitive with partner programs across the industry….
