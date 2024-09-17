Inside NinjaOne’s Meteoric Rise in Managed Services

NinjaOne, a one-time start-up that sought to disrupt the managed-service segment of the channel, is fast becoming the leading alternative to the top incumbents and is taking aim at becoming the market leader. In the latest Changing Channels podcast, NinjaOne CEO Sal Sferlazza shares his lessons for success.

The managed-service segment of the channel is rapidly evolving, becoming more competitive and dynamic as businesses increasingly turn to outsourced IT solutions.

Managed service providers (MSPs) are feeling the pressure to deliver faster, more efficient, and secure services to keep pace with this demand. As the need for scalable, cost-effective technology grows, MSPs must constantly adapt to stay ahead of client needs and industry innovations.

In this episode of Changing Channels with Larry Walsh, Sal Sferlazza, founder and CEO of NinjaOne, shares his insights on how the managed-service landscape has evolved over the past decade and what the future may hold.

Sferlazza highlights NinjaOne’s journey, which began around 10 years ago after the company rose from the remnants of two acquisitions. His vision was clear: NinjaOne needed to disrupt the managed-service space, where many competitors relied on outdated, acquired technology stacks. Sferlazza saw an opportunity to build a cloud-native platform from the ground up — focused on simplicity, usability, and efficiency.

He explains how NinjaOne’s strategy has allowed it to become a major player in the managed-service market. The company’s core premise was to create a solution that required minimal training and operational overhead for MSPs, empowering them to manage their clients more effectively and efficiently. This focus on ease of use and scalability has been key to NinjaOne’s success in helping MSPs replace legacy tools with a modern, consolidated platform.

A major trend Sferlazza discusses is the ongoing push toward tool consolidation in the MSP space. Traditionally, MSPs relied on a patchwork of tools to provide services, often leading to inefficiencies and higher costs. In his conversation with Walsh, Sferlazza explains how NinjaOne has simplified this approach by offering an all-in-one platform that reduces the complexity of managing multiple tools. This consolidation allows MSPs to oversee more endpoints with fewer resources, improving efficiency while lowering costs.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Beyond building many of its core features in-house, NinjaOne partners with industry-leading vendors, particularly in areas like security, to provide comprehensive solutions for MSPs. This blend of internal development and strategic partnerships ensures that MSPs can deliver best-in-class services while benefiting from an integrated, easy-to-use platform.

Sferlazza also touches on the business challenges MSPs face beyond the technical realm, particularly when it comes to marketing and sales. He notes that while MSPs often excel at managing technology, many struggle with the business side of operations. NinjaOne aims to support its partners not just by providing the tools they need but by helping them grow their businesses.

According to Sferlazza, some of the most successful MSPs have found ways to specialize in specific vertical markets or offer co-managed services that deepen their client relationships. NinjaOne supports this evolution by offering tools that help MSPs streamline their operations and, ultimately, build stronger, more profitable businesses.

Looking forward, Sferlazza predicts that the next five years will bring even more changes to the managed-service market. As consolidation continues, MSPs that differentiate themselves by providing value-added services will thrive. Sferlazza also acknowledges the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry. While NinjaOne is excited about the potential of AI to improve MSP operations, Sferlazza remains cautious about fully autonomous systems, stressing the importance of thoughtful, careful implementation.

Whether you’re an MSP navigating today’s competitive landscape or just somebody interested in the future of IT services, this episode provides key takeaways on the evolution of managed services.

Listen to the full Changing Channels podcast with Larry Walsh for an in-depth discussion on how NinjaOne is helping MSPs simplify their operations, grow their businesses, and prepare for the future.