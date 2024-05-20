Partner Advisory Boards: A Vendor User Manual

Download the PDF

Partner programs are a matrix of complex relationships and interdependencies. Managing the intricacies and expectations of one-to-one partnerships is challenging enough. Understanding and engaging with large partner ecosystems multiplies the communication complexity exponentially.

This is where partner advisory boards (PABs) come into play. These bodies bridge vendors and their partner communities to exchange valuable insights, collaborate on go-to-market strategies, and drive mutual success.

This Channelnomics PAB user manual gives readers valuable insights into effective strategies and operations for partner advisory boards. By leveraging these best practices, vendors can harness their partner ecosystems’ collective knowledge and expertise to drive growth, foster innovation, and achieve mutual success in an increasingly competitive business landscape. ...