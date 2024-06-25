Partner Confidence Index: Q2 2024

Download the PDF

Partner confidence continues to languish despite the fact that most channel companies express optimism about increasing revenue, profits, operating capacity, and operational performance. Factors weighing down optimism include above-average inflation, high interest rates, and general economic uncertainty.

The Channelnomics Partner Confidence Index (PCI), to be released quarterly, is a data-driven assessment of the health and trajectory of the IT channel arrived at by measuring forward-looking confidence among channel partners.

By understanding where channel partners stand in confidence and the factors driving that sentiment, channel decision-makers can better tailor their strategies, improve channel management decisions, and foster more robust partner relationships. ...