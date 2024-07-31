Partner Confidence Index: Q3 2024

Download the PDF

In this second Partner Confidence Index (PCI) report, Channelnomics explores an upswing in partner confidence that it believes will continue through the rest of 2024 and gain strength next year, barring any unforeseen disruptions to North American and global economies.

The PCI reports — data-driven assessments of the health and trajectory of the IT channel arrived at by measuring forward-looking confidence among channel partners — will be released quarterly.

By understanding where channel partners stand in confidence and the factors driving that sentiment, channel decision-makers can better tailor their strategies, improve channel management decisions, and foster more robust partner relationships. ...