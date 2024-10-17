Partner Confidence Index: Q4 2024

Download the PDF

As 2024 draws to a close, the channel is gradually recovering from its earlier dip in confidence. Although Channelnomics still categorizes overall channel confidence as "fair," there are clear signs of improvement. The Partner Confidence Index (PCI) rose four points in the final quarter of 2024, suggesting that partners are gaining renewed optimism as they navigate evolving market conditions.

Looking forward for the next 12 months, partners say they’ll increase hiring and reinvestment in their businesses. While they see downward pressure on revenue and profitability, they also see inflation, interest rates, and government regulations having less of an impact on their prospects and business performance. Moreover, they see themselves as remaining relatively competitive in the market and having increased adaptability to changing economic conditions.

The channel is also e...