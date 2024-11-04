Partner Growth Expectations Dip for 2025

Partners see several challenges to their revenue growth in 2025, including cybersecurity threats, finding people with the right IT skills, and keeping up with the rapidly changing technology landscape.

The latest Q4 Channelnomics Partner Confidence Index (PCI) indicates that while channel partners remain generally optimistic about revenue growth for the next 12 months, there are signs of a softening in overall expectations. The survey, conducted with nearly 300 qualified partners, reveals a mix of confidence and caution. Although growth prospects are relatively strong, partners are setting more moderate expectations.

The PCI report, available exclusively to Channelnomics IQ (CiQ) members, shows that most partners still anticipate revenue increases in the coming year, though they're preparing for modest gains rather than exponential growth. This tempered outlook reflects the complex envi...