Partner Interest in New Vendor Relationships Surges in 2024

Partners are seeking new vendor relationships to give them access to emerging technologies and opportunities such as artificial intelligence and data management.

The average partner maintains about a dozen primary vendor relationships, in addition to managing between two- and three-dozen secondary and tertiary suppliers on their line cards. Through distribution, partners have the capability to procure and resell products and services from virtually any vendor. Moreover, via ecosystems, partners can collaborate with the partners of other vendors to address gaps in their portfolios.

It would be an understatement to say that partners' product and service portfolios are pretty full.

Yet, interest among partners in establishing new vendor relationships, to introduce new products and services to their portfolios, is surging in 2024. Over half of the partners surveyed by Channelnomics fo...