Partners Plan Increased Reinvestment in Sales, Marketing, and More

Channel partners are poised to increase reinvestment in their businesses in 2024, focusing on sales growth, marketing initiatives, technical capabilities, and portfolio expansion to drive success in the evolving technology landscape.

The technology market and channel are at the beginning phases of a new transformational era. While cloud computing and services continue to drive much of the transformative conversation, new technologies like artificial intelligence are compelling partners to rethink their compositions, models, capabilities, and capacities.

Partners persistently redirect some of their net revenue toward reinvestment in their capabilities and capacities. Reinvestment, which often falls between 11% and 15% of net revenue, is essential for partners to remain relevant to vendors and the market. Despite high interest rates and economic uncertainty, partners plan to reinvest i...