Partner Revenue, Profit Expectations Slip Going Into 2025

Despite economic uncertainty and a softening in confidence, more than three-quarters of partners expect revenue and profits to increase in the new year.

In the Q4 Channelnomics Partner Confidence Index (PCI) survey, the channel community revealed that it's less concerned now about the impact of inflation and interest rates on business than it has been. However, the outlook on revenue and profits in the new year has slipped.

In the last quarter of 2024, as partners looked forward to the next 12 months, their confidence in revenue growth continued to slide, with the number of partners expecting sales to expand falling from 76% to 74%. Throughout 2024, partner confidence in revenue growth fell a total of 14 points.

Of the partners surveyed for Q4, 81% said they expect their profits to increase in the new year. However, confidence in profitability slipped slightly, falling 3 points from Q3 ...