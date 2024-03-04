Marketplaces Are the Biggest Mover in Partners’ 2024 Strategic Plans

Buyers are increasingly looking to source products and services through marketplaces; partners are moving to meet the customers where they want to buy.

Business customers are increasingly directing their expenditures toward marketplaces. Gartner reports that 83% of B2B buyers express a preference for procuring products and services via marketplaces and other digital sales platforms, collectively known as e-commerce.

Channelnomics interprets partner sales through marketplaces in a broad sense. This encompasses partners that establish their own sales platforms, engage in sales through third-party marketplaces such as the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, or source products through platforms akin to marketplaces provided by distributors.

The preference for marketplaces as a sales platform is attracting more partners to engage in digital sales. According to the Chan...