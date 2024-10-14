Number of Partners Struggling With Change Nearly Doubles

The rapid growth of AI, cloud computing, and automation is pressuring resellers and service providers to quickly adapt their skills, resources, and sales capacity.

Partners are increasingly struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of technological change, driven primarily by advancements in artificial intelligence. The continuous release of new AI-infused products and capabilities by vendors is placing significant pressure on resellers, integrators, and service providers. Their main challenges lie in keeping sales teams informed, maintaining technical skills, and managing resource capacity to handle innovation.

The issue became more urgent in 2024, with 91% of partners reporting difficulties in managing the pace of change. According to the Q4 Channelnomics Partner Confidence Index (PCI) survey, 24% of partners now identify evolving technology as a major obstacle to business ...