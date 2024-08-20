Inside the Influencing Power of Partner Advisory Boards

Vendor partner programs require feedback to understand the effectiveness of go-to-market relationships and the partner experience. Partner advisory boards (PABs) offer a great means of getting that feedback. In this episode of Changing Channels, Larry Walsh speaks with Ivanti’s Michelle Hodges about the systematic approach she and her team take to running advisory boards.

Partner advisory boards (PABs) and councils (PACs) are essential components of a robust channel program. They serve as a conduit for open communication between vendor leadership, channel managers, and partners, providing a platform for honest feedback and strategic insights, and allowing vendors to understand their partners’ perspectives, challenges, and aspirations.

The effectiveness of a PAB can significantly influence the trajectory of a vendor’s channel strategy. When executed well, these boards can offer vendors a clear view into their operations, revealing areas of strength and opportunities for improvement. They can also illuminate partner sentiment regarding upcoming plans, helping vendors to refine their strategies to better align with partner needs. However, the success of a PAB is contingent on several factors: consistent execution, the ability to translate feedback into actionable steps, and a genuine commitment to creating an environment where partners feel heard and valued.

Ivanti, a prominent provider of security and IT management software, stands as a testament to the power of a well-run PAB. Through its advisory board, Ivanti has been able to gather critical insights that inform its channel strategies. The company’s approach to these boards underscores the importance of not only listening to partners but also actively engaging with their feedback to drive mutual success. Ivanti’s experience highlights that a PAB’s value is directly correlated to the vendor’s commitment to partner success.

In this context, it becomes clear that PABs aren’t merely a formality; they’re strategic tools that, when used effectively, can foster stronger partnerships and drive significant business growth. For vendors looking to enhance their channel programs, focusing on the execution and utilization of their PABs could be the key to unlocking new levels of partner engagement and success.

To dive deeper into the strategies and insights behind successful PABs, tune in to this episode of Changing Channels, where Ivanti Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances Michelle Hodges shares her expertise.