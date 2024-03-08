Preparing Your Partner Program for the Changing Seasons Ahead

It’s March, and spring is in the air. With that, many people are entering their March Madness picks, preparing their green outfits (and maybe green beer) for St. Patrick’s Day, and cleaning out their yards and flower beds to plant new arrivals.

Just like the climate, channel programs experience their own change of seasons throughout the year. As the sun starts to set on calendar-year Q1 (program launches and relaunches, sales kickoffs, partner events, etc.), we’re preparing to enter Q2 (fiscal-year Q4). So, what does this mean for your partner program and partners? What areas do you need to further evolve? What kind of support are you giving your partners?

In this edition of In the Margins, Amy Henderson, VP of client relations at Channelnomics, offers some thoughts on how vendors can best prepare for the season ahead.