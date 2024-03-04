Pure Storage Updates Partner Program to Focus on Subscriptions

Embracing the subscription economy, Pure Storage updates its partner program to enhance profitability, automation, and empowerment, aligning with customer demands for flexible, as-a-service solutions.

By Larry Walsh

Pure Storage, a company specializing in data storage solutions, has revamped its partner program to enable partners to offer its hardware products via subscriptions.

The shift toward subscription options for its hardware offerings is in response to the growing customer preference for subscription-based usage.

The updated Pure Storage partner program is designed with specific objectives in mind: to augment partner profitability, integrate more extensive automation, develop superior tools, and bolster partner empowerment. These enhancements aim to empower partners to proactively catalyze the expansion of their businesses.

Pure Storage's pivot to subscriptions in th...