Channelnomics PCI Report: European Partners Resilient Amid Economic Headwinds

The Channelnomics Partner Confidence Index reveals an unexpectedly strong Q2 outlook in European countries, outpacing North America despite regional challenges.

Henry Kissinger once quipped, "When I want to call Europe, I can't find a phone number." His meaning: Europe is a diverse region of large and small countries, each with its own economy, culture, and laws. Even the advent of the European Union as a political organization and economic bloc doesn't simplify things.

Yet Europe is one of the most important economic regions in the world. Its collective economy is the third largest globally, behind the United States and China. European countries are major centers of innovation and manufacturing. Many European nations have outsize influence in global political and economic affairs.

Given Europe's importance to the technology sector, Channelnomics expanded its Partner Confidence In...