Channelnomics

Renewals: Overcoming the Vendor-Partner Divide

  • July 12, 2023
  • Posted by: lmwalsh
  • Categories: Current Trends, Industry Trends
No Comments

In the world of IT sales, an economic impasse over subscription renewals divides vendors and their partners.

Many vendors believe renewals should be routine, requiring little effort and commanding minor partner compensation. Partners counter, saying that when renewals are routine, it’s because of the ongoing value they provide customers over the term of their original contracts….To read more, click here.

Not a CiQ member? We are running a great summer promotion for CiQ.
Join Today! To learn more, click here.



This website uses cookies and asks your personal data to enhance your browsing experience.
Ok, I agree Privacy Policy