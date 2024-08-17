In Vienna, Rethinking What We Call Partners

Vendors can no longer assign partners into neat columns based on legacy labels like reseller, integrator or service providers. Partners are far more dynamic with multiple value propositions. In this episode of In the Margins, Larry Walsh and Maddie Frank talk about the need for thinking about partners in terms of model alignments than traditional channel labels.

Over the years, the landscape of partners operating within the channel has undergone significant transformation. These partners are no longer the easily defined entities they once were; they have diversified and evolved in ways that make them difficult to categorize using traditional labels. Despite this evolution, many vendors and channel leaders continue to rely on outdated categorizations, lumping partners into conventional, homogeneous groups such as resellers, integrators, and managed service providers. This approach, however, fails to capture the true complexity and diversity of the modern channel ecosystem.

During a recent channel leadership retreat in Vienna, Austria, Channelnomics’s Larry Walsh and Maddie Frank facilitated discussions with a select group of industry leaders. The focus of these discussions was the ongoing evolution of indirect routes to market and the broader channel ecosystems that support them. Through these dialogues, it became increasingly clear that the channel’s traditional method of classifying partners by rigid categories is not only outdated but also counterproductive.

One of the most significant insights to emerge from these discussions was the need to move beyond these simplistic labels. The modern channel is no longer about fitting partners into predefined boxes; it’s about understanding and leveraging their unique capabilities, expertise, and alignment with specific go-to-market strategies. As the channel continues to evolve, it’s crucial for vendors and channel leaders to adopt a more nuanced approach that recognizes the diverse roles partners play in the ecosystem.

By focusing on how partners align with go-to-market models rather than trying to fit them into outdated categories, the channel can more effectively harness the strengths of its partners, driving greater innovation, efficiency, and success in an increasingly complex market environment.